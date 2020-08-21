Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: PolyPid (PYPD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and PolyPid (PYPD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

PolyPid (PYPD)

In a report issued on August 3, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on PolyPid. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.50, close to its 52-week low of $13.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PolyPid is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.33, which is a 90.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

