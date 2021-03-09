March 9, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS), Zymeworks (ZYME)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHASResearch Report), Zymeworks (ZYMEResearch Report) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

In a report issued on January 28, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, representing a 263.1% upside. In a report issued on January 28, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (ZYME)

Bloom Burton analyst David Martin PhD maintained a Buy rating on Zymeworks on January 28 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.27.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #577 out of 7348 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zymeworks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.72, a 60.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 18, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

In a report issued on January 29, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.09, close to its 52-week low of $10.57.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.6% and a 53.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karyopharm Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.80, implying a 138.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

