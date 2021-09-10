September 10, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Oyster Point Pharma (OYST), Aptinyx (APTX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Oyster Point Pharma (OYSTResearch Report), Aptinyx (APTXResearch Report) and BELLUS Health (BLUResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal maintained a Buy rating on Oyster Point Pharma on July 18 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.75, close to its 52-week low of $13.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 30.4% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oyster Point Pharma with a $67.00 average price target.

Aptinyx (APTX)

In a report issued on August 11, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.49, close to its 52-week low of $2.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptinyx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, which is a 306.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

BELLUS Health (BLU)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health on August 12 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 35.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Cogent Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, which is a 139.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

