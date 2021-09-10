Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Oyster Point Pharma (OYST), Aptinyx (APTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST – Research Report), Aptinyx (APTX – Research Report) and BELLUS Health (BLU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal maintained a Buy rating on Oyster Point Pharma on July 18 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.75, close to its 52-week low of $13.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 30.4% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oyster Point Pharma with a $67.00 average price target.

Aptinyx (APTX)

In a report issued on August 11, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.49, close to its 52-week low of $2.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptinyx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, which is a 306.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

BELLUS Health (BLU)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health on August 12 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 35.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Cogent Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, which is a 139.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

