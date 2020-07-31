July 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Opko Health (OPK), Synthetic Biologics (SYN)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Opko Health (OPKResearch Report) and Synthetic Biologics (SYNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Opko Health (OPK)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Opko Health today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Opko Health with a $5.50 average price target, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Synthetic Biologics (SYN)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Synthetic Biologics, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.8% and a 54.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synthetic Biologics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019