February 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Novavax (NVAX), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAXResearch Report), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGLResearch Report) and CareDx (CDNAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 32.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.38, which is a 100.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.52, close to its 52-week low of $74.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 38.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with a $181.20 average price target, representing an 115.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

CareDx (CDNA)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 46.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019