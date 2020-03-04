Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Neuronetics (STIM), Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Neuronetics (STIM – Research Report), Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR – Research Report) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Neuronetics (STIM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Neuronetics yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.48, close to its 52-week low of $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 66.0% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neuronetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.67.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.58, close to its 52-week low of $10.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 44.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50, a 79.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 43.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VBI Vaccines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.67, representing a 231.2% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

