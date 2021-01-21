January 21, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Neurocrine (NBIX), Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Neurocrine (NBIXResearch Report), Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTXResearch Report) and EDAP TMS (EDAPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine yesterday and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 52.6% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $120.77, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on January 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.2% and a 76.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forma Therapeutics Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.50.

EDAP TMS (EDAP)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EDAP TMS, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 54.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EDAP TMS with a $10.75 average price target, representing a 49.3% upside. In a report issued on January 12, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

