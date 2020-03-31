March 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS), Cytokinetics (CYTK)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Motus Gi Holdings (MOTSResearch Report), Cytokinetics (CYTKResearch Report) and Flowr (FLWPFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.69, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 47.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motus Gi Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 29.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.33.

Flowr (FLWPF)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Flowr, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.45, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #5106 out of 6216 analysts.

Flowr has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.82.

