September 16, 2021

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Moderna (MRNA), Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Moderna (MRNAResearch Report) and Silverback Therapeutics (SBTXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Moderna (MRNA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter maintained a Buy rating on Moderna today and set a price target of $461.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $440.30, close to its 52-week high of $497.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Richter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.9% and a 57.6% success rate. Richter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Hold with an average price target of $328.00, implying a -23.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Brookline Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $468.00 price target.

Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Silverback Therapeutics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.83.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 44.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Silverback Therapeutics with a $50.33 average price target, a 238.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 13, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

