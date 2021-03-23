March 23, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Lumos Pharma (LUMO), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lumos Pharma (LUMOResearch Report), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNXResearch Report) and Oncolytics Biotech (ONCYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Lumos Pharma, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.85.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.1% and a 62.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Lumos Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, which is an 115.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 56.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncolytics Biotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.51, implying a 177.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

