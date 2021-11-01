November 1, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Landos Biopharma (LABP), ImmunoGen (IMGN)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Landos Biopharma (LABPResearch Report) and ImmunoGen (IMGNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Landos Biopharma (LABP)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Landos Biopharma, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 31.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Landos Biopharma with a $38.50 average price target, a 186.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 50.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Janux Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

