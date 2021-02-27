Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX – Research Report) and Sensus Healthcare (SRTS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.96.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 60.0% and a 61.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karuna Therapeutics with a $150.83 average price target, representing a 20.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Sensus Healthcare, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Aethlon Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensus Healthcare with a $6.19 average price target, which is a 39.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

