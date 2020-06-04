June 4, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO), Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDOResearch Report), Kezar Life Sciences (KZRResearch Report) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kaleido Biosciences, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 46.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kaleido Biosciences with a $12.33 average price target.

Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kezar Life Sciences, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 60.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kezar Life Sciences with a $13.50 average price target.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $3.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis today. The company’s shares opened today at $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 55.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.75.

