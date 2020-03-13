Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM), Pluristem (PSTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM – Research Report) and Pluristem (PSTI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Iterum Therapeutics, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.73, close to its 52-week low of $1.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.6% and a 33.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Iterum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, a 290.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Pluristem (PSTI)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Pluristem, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.33, close to its 52-week low of $2.82.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.2% and a 21.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Pluristem has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.83, representing a 256.3% upside. In a report issued on March 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.50 price target.

