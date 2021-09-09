Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Invitae (NVTA), Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Invitae (NVTA – Research Report) and Solid Biosciences (SLDB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Invitae (NVTA)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Invitae on September 7. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 67.0% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

Invitae has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.67.

Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Solid Biosciences on September 7 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.74, close to its 52-week low of $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solid Biosciences with a $13.67 average price target.

