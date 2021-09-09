September 9, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Invitae (NVTA), Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Invitae (NVTAResearch Report) and Solid Biosciences (SLDBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Invitae (NVTA)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Invitae on September 7. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 67.0% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

Invitae has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Solid Biosciences on September 7 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.74, close to its 52-week low of $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solid Biosciences with a $13.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019