August 11, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Intricon (IIN), ProQR (PRQR)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intricon (IINResearch Report) and ProQR (PRQRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intricon (IIN)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Intricon, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.38, close to its 52-week low of $9.84.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 47.0% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Eton Pharmaceuticals, and Anixa Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intricon with a $25.50 average price target.

ProQR (PRQR)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on ProQR today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.45, close to its 52-week low of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

ProQR has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, a 274.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

