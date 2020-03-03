March 3, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI), Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCIResearch Report), Kaleido Biosciences (KLDOResearch Report) and ConforMIS (CFMSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni reiterated a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies with a $45.75 average price target, representing an 115.0% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kaleido Biosciences, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.82, close to its 52-week low of $4.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kaleido Biosciences with a $19.00 average price target.

ConforMIS (CFMS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on ConforMIS yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.89, close to its 52-week low of $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 48.2% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ConforMIS with a $2.75 average price target.

