Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG – Research Report), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Interpace Diagnostics Group, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 50.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interpace Diagnostics Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.90, implying a 150.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

EKSO BIONICS (EKSO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO BIONICS today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 35.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

EKSO BIONICS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.80, a 45.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

