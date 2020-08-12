August 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Intercept Pharma (ICPT), ConforMIS (CFMS)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intercept Pharma (ICPTResearch Report) and ConforMIS (CFMSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report issued on May 22, Michael Morabito from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.58, close to its 52-week low of $42.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.8% and a 44.4% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.76, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

ConforMIS (CFMS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on ConforMIS on August 2 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.75, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 50.8% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ConforMIS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50, representing a 237.8% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

