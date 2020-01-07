January 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Mediwound (MDWD)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INOResearch Report) and Mediwound (MDWDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 45.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a $9.83 average price target, a 225.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Piper Jaffray also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mediwound (MDWD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Mediwound today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.95, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 37.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Mediwound has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019