Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Mediwound (MDWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report) and Mediwound (MDWD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 45.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a $9.83 average price target, a 225.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Piper Jaffray also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Mediwound (MDWD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Mediwound today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.95, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 37.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Mediwound has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

