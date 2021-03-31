March 31, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: IGM Biosciences (IGMS), Personalis (PSNL)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on IGM Biosciences (IGMSResearch Report), Personalis (PSNLResearch Report) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on IGM Biosciences today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IGM Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.50.

Personalis (PSNL)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Personalis, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 49.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Personalis with a $41.33 average price target.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 51.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a $30.00 average price target.

