May 29, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Haemonetics (HAE), uniQure (QURE)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Haemonetics (HAEResearch Report) and uniQure (QUREResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Haemonetics (HAE)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Haemonetics today and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 58.7% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $131.75 average price target.

uniQure (QURE)

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Catalyst Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.00.

