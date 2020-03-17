March 17, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Geron (GERN), Chiasma (CHMA)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Geron (GERNResearch Report) and Chiasma (CHMAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Geron (GERN)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Geron, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.89, close to its 52-week low of $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.5% and a 26.4% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Eton Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Geron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00, which is a 300.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chiasma (CHMA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Chiasma today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.21, close to its 52-week low of $3.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.9% and a 40.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chiasma with a $10.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019