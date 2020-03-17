Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Geron (GERN), Chiasma (CHMA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Geron (GERN – Research Report) and Chiasma (CHMA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Geron (GERN)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Geron, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.89, close to its 52-week low of $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.5% and a 26.4% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Eton Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Geron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00, which is a 300.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Chiasma (CHMA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Chiasma today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.21, close to its 52-week low of $3.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.9% and a 40.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chiasma with a $10.50 average price target.

