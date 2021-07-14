July 14, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Forte Biosciences (FBRXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

In a report issued on July 6, Kalpit Patel from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Forte Biosciences, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Patel covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Infinity Pharma.

Forte Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.50, implying a 126.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Chardan Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019