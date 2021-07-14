Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Forte Biosciences (FBRX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

In a report issued on July 6, Kalpit Patel from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Forte Biosciences, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Patel covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Infinity Pharma.

Forte Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.50, implying a 126.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Chardan Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

