Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT – Research Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.6% and a 52.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 42.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Sorrento Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

