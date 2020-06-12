June 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Eyegate (EYEG), Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Eyegate (EYEGResearch Report) and Liquidia Technologies (LQDAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Eyegate (EYEG)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eyegate, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eyegate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 46.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liquidia Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.33, which is a 369.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

