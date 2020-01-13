January 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Exelixis (EXEL), Hologic (HOLX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exelixis (EXELResearch Report) and Hologic (HOLXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released today, Jason Gerberry from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerberry is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 37.6% success rate. Gerberry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Alnylam Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $25.00 average price target, which is a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Hologic (HOLX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Hologic, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.17, close to its 52-week high of $53.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 66.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Hologic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.06.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

