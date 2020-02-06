February 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Evolus (EOLS), Misonix (MSON)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Evolus (EOLSResearch Report) and Misonix (MSONResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Evolus (EOLS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Evolus yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.36, close to its 52-week low of $9.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is ranked #5131 out of 5881 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Evolus with a $28.71 average price target.



Misonix (MSON)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Misonix yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 68.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Misonix with a $30.00 average price target, a 72.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

