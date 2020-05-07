May 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Esperion (ESPR), PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Esperion (ESPRResearch Report) and PTC Therapeutics (PTCTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Esperion (ESPR)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Esperion, with a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Esperion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.70, implying a 80.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

PTC Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.17, which is a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

