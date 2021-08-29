Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX), Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX – Research Report) and Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

In a report issued on August 25, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, an 88.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (AVAH)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Borsch maintained a Buy rating on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings on August 26 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Borsch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Borsch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Universal Health, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings with a $15.17 average price target, a 65.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

