December 11, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Dynavax (DVAX), EDAP TMS (EDAP)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynavax (DVAXResearch Report), EDAP TMS (EDAPResearch Report) and Edwards Lifesciences (EWResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.57.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 55.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EDAP TMS (EDAP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on EDAP TMS today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.62, close to its 52-week high of $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

EDAP TMS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.74, close to its 52-week high of $88.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 55.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edwards Lifesciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.25, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019