November 4, 2021

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Cytokinetics (CYTK), OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cytokinetics (CYTKResearch Report) and OrthoPediatrics (KIDSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.67, close to its 52-week high of $39.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 47.0% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $52.38 average price target, which is a 52.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly reiterated a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.58, close to its 52-week high of $72.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Integra Lifesciences, Avanos Medical, and Globus Medical.

OrthoPediatrics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.40.

