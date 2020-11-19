November 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Cormedix (CRMD), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cormedix (CRMDResearch Report), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRXResearch Report) and Check-Cap (CHEKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cormedix (CRMD)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cormedix, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 54.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cormedix with a $16.00 average price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.73, close to its 52-week high of $66.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 50.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacira Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.57, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Check-Cap (CHEK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Check-Cap today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.31, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.7% and a 42.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Check-Cap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

