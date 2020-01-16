January 16, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Rigel (RIGL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clovis Oncology (CLVSResearch Report) and Rigel (RIGLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.43.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 53.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rigel (RIGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Rigel today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.72, close to its 52-week high of $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 44.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Rigel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019