January 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Clovis Oncology (CLVSResearch Report), Corcept Therapeutics (CORTResearch Report) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.62.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 49.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clovis Oncology with a $13.30 average price target, implying a 52.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 37.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corcept Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $230.31, close to its 52-week high of $237.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 48.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a $252.50 average price target, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

