July 8, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and ChemoCentryx (CCXIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx on May 4 and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.47, close to its 52-week low of $9.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 42.2% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sigilon Therapeutics, Travere Therapeutics, and Homology Medicines.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, which is a 150.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019