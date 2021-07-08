Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and ChemoCentryx (CCXI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx on May 4 and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.47, close to its 52-week low of $9.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 42.2% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sigilon Therapeutics, Travere Therapeutics, and Homology Medicines.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, which is a 150.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

