Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Celldex (CLDX), Evolus (EOLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Evolus (EOLS – Research Report) and Vascular Biogenics (VBLT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Celldex (CLDX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Celldex today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.79, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.0% and a 27.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Celldex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Evolus (EOLS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Evolus, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.50, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evolus with a $23.17 average price target.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.4% and a 26.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $3.00 average price target, representing a 91.1% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

