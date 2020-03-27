March 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Celldex (CLDX), Evolus (EOLS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Celldex (CLDXResearch Report), Evolus (EOLSResearch Report) and Vascular Biogenics (VBLTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Celldex (CLDX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Celldex today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.79, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.0% and a 27.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Celldex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Evolus (EOLS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Evolus, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.50, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evolus with a $23.17 average price target.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.4% and a 26.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $3.00 average price target, representing a 91.1% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019