Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL), Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL – Research Report), Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA – Research Report) and Dyadic International (DYAI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)

In a report issued on June 23, Julien Desrosiers from GBC AG Investment initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cardiol Therapeutics and a price target of C$15.77. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.02.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiol Therapeutics with a $12.49 average price target.

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Buy rating on Taysha Gene Therapies on July 1 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.50, close to its 52-week low of $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 56.7% and a 59.1% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, Logicbio Therapeutics, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Taysha Gene Therapies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.57, a 181.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Dyadic International (DYAI)

In a report issued on July 27, Jason Kolbert from Dawson James maintained a Buy rating on Dyadic International, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert is ranked #7429 out of 7624 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dyadic International with a $6.00 average price target.

