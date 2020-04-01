April 1, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Bristol Myers (BMY), Becton Dickinson (BDX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bristol Myers (BMYResearch Report) and Becton Dickinson (BDXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released today, Geoff Meacham from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Meacham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 58.5% success rate. Meacham covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.83, which is a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Rick Wise maintained a Buy rating on Becton Dickinson today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $223.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wise is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Wise covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Becton Dickinson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $268.90.

