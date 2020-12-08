Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Boston Scientific (BSX), Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boston Scientific (BSX – Research Report) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Boston Scientific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.21, representing a 25.8% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.40, close to its 52-week low of $38.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.00, implying a 63.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

