Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities assigned a Buy rating to Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.92, close to its 52-week low of $38.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 34.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $77.00 average price target.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Crispr Therapeutics AG, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $147.54, close to its 52-week high of $151.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 39.9% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $112.36 average price target.

