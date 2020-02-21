February 21, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAIResearch Report), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRAResearch Report) and Globus Medical (GMEDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 48.1% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioxcel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.33, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on February 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.52, close to its 52-week low of $10.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 44.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Palatin Technologies, and Selecta Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atara Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.50, which is a 280.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Globus Medical, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 54.2% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Globus Medical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.14.

