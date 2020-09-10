September 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: BELLUS Health (BLU), Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BELLUS Health (BLUResearch Report), Minerva Neurosciences (NERVResearch Report) and AVEO Pharma (AVEOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

BELLUS Health (BLU)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BELLUS Health, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.44, close to its 52-week low of $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BELLUS Health with a $7.20 average price target, a 186.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, LifeSci Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.88, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 49.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Minerva Neurosciences with a $9.50 average price target.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 33.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

AVEO Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

