August 11, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bausch Health Companies (BHCResearch Report) and Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Citigroup analyst Navann Ty maintained a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ty is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Ty covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Endo International, Mallinckrodt, and Zoetis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bausch Health Companies with a $30.83 average price target, a 71.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Citigroup analyst Yigal Nochomovitz maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.04, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Nochomovitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 50.2% success rate. Nochomovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $28.57 average price target, an 118.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

