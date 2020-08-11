Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Bausch Health Companies (BHC), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bausch Health Companies (BHC – Research Report) and Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Citigroup analyst Navann Ty maintained a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ty is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Ty covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Endo International, Mallinckrodt, and Zoetis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bausch Health Companies with a $30.83 average price target, a 71.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Citigroup analyst Yigal Nochomovitz maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.04, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Nochomovitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 50.2% success rate. Nochomovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $28.57 average price target, an 118.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.