November 4, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Avanos Medical (AVNS), Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Avanos Medical (AVNSResearch Report) and Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Avanos Medical (AVNS)

In a report released today, Matthew Mishan from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Avanos Medical, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.32, close to its 52-week high of $42.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mishan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 65.1% success rate. Mishan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, ICU Medical, and Cooper Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avanos Medical with a $47.00 average price target.

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

In a report released today, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Five Prime Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 53.2% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

Five Prime Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.67.

