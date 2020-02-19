February 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Atricure (ATRC), Medtronic (MDT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Atricure (ATRCResearch Report), Medtronic (MDTResearch Report) and Acasti Pharma (ACSTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Atricure (ATRC)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Atricure yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.16, close to its 52-week high of $44.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 12.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atricure with a $43.33 average price target.

Medtronic (MDT)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic yesterday and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $127.94 average price target, which is a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

Acasti Pharma (ACST)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Acasti Pharma, with a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 37.9% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Antibe Therapeutics, and Oncolytics Biotech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acasti Pharma with a $3.26 average price target, which is a 452.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

