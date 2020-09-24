Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report issued on September 17, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 37.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.20, representing a 148.4% upside. In a report issued on September 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

