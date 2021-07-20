Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS), Verastem (VSTM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS – Research Report) and Verastem (VSTM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.00, close to its 52-week low of $4.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 38.2% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50, which is a 258.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Verastem (VSTM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Verastem today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 38.0% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Gritstone Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verastem is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.33.

