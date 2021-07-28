July 28, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Arena Pharma (ARNA), AC Immune SA (ACIU)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arena Pharma (ARNAResearch Report), AC Immune SA (ACIUResearch Report) and ObsEva SA (OBSVResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Arena Pharma today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.32, close to its 52-week low of $59.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.8% and a 33.3% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.20, which is a 56.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

AC Immune SA (ACIU)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AC Immune SA, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AC Immune SA with a $16.00 average price target.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.4% and a 30.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ObsEva SA with a $20.50 average price target.

