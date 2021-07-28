Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Arena Pharma (ARNA), AC Immune SA (ACIU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report), AC Immune SA (ACIU – Research Report) and ObsEva SA (OBSV – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Arena Pharma today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.32, close to its 52-week low of $59.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.8% and a 33.3% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.20, which is a 56.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

AC Immune SA (ACIU)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AC Immune SA, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AC Immune SA with a $16.00 average price target.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.4% and a 30.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ObsEva SA with a $20.50 average price target.

