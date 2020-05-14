May 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Healthcare Stocks: Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arcus Biosciences (RCUSResearch Report), Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report) and Ascendis Pharma (ASNDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 35.7% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcus Biosciences with a $26.00 average price target, which is a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio today and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.82, close to its 52-week low of $38.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $107.31 average price target, which is an 87.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $175.89 average price target.

